Trail city council has unanimously voted to transition to entirely renewable energy sources no later than 2050.

“This is a very important step for Trail, and all communities,” Mayor Lisa Pasin said in a news release. “As we experience the effects from extreme changes in our climate, learn more about the environmental and health benefits of renewable energy, and continue to build a strong and sustainable economy, we must evolve and commit to this transition.”

Within the motion, council directed staff to collaborate with experts and residents, as well as consult the West Kootenay 100% Renewable Energy Plan and collaborate with the regional local government working group, to develop a transition plan within a year.

The transition plan will address the energy transition to clean and renewable sources across energy use in all community sectors including, heating and cooling, transportation, electricity and waste management.

- Advertisement -

“We are eager to engage and collaborate with renewable energy experts and the community over the next year,” says Pasin. “Once we identify our priorities, we can begin to incorporate the plans into the city’s strategic priorities.”

The West Kootenay EcoSociety pitched the idea to council in March.

“It’s been a wonderful experience for our team to have over 1,000 conversations with Trail residents,” says executive director, Montana Burgess. “People want to learn about real climate solutions. It’s already started in Trail, and residents want a 100 per cent renewable energy transition right here in their city.”

Burgess says although Trail is home to a smelter and other heavy industry, residents were very concerned about climate impacts, like wildfire smoke and extreme heat.