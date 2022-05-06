The jobless rate in our region dipped to 4.9 per cent in April, down from 6.2 per cent at the same time last year.

Statistics Canada says there were 80,700 people working (down from 83,100 in 2021) and 4,200 looking for work (down from 5,500). However, the population grew from 138,000 to 140,400.

Nationally, the unemployment rate dropped to an all-time low of 5.2 per cent last month.

Gains were seen in industries including scientific, technical services and public administration, but they were offset by declines in construction and retail.

More people were working in Alberta and the Atlantic provinces but employment fell in Quebec.