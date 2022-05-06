After steadily declining for several straight weeks, the number of new COVID-19 cases in the West Kootenay/Boundary saw a modest increase, according to the latest data from the BC Centre for Disease Control.

The agency says between April 24 and 30 there were 47 new cases in our region, up from 36 the week before. Nelson continued to have the most at 18, which was up from a dozen.

Creston had 12 cases, twice as many as the previous week. Grand Forks stood at five, up from two. All other communities declined or held about steady: Trail had eight (down from nine), Castlegar three (down from six), Kettle Valley one (up from zero), Arrow Lakes zero (down from one), and Kootenay Lake zero (unchanged).