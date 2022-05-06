The Trail Smoke Eaters have signed a local product for the 2022-23 BCHL season

Judah Makway, 17, was born and raised in Trail, and spent the past season in the KIJHL with the Beaver Valley Nitehawks while also playing for the Smoke Eaters on three separate occasions throughout the season.

Makway was a point per game player in the KIJHL this year, scoring 13 goals and adding 20 assists in 33 games, good enough to finish third in team scoring. Makway also played three games and had one point with the Smoke Eaters, which came in the postseason.

“It means a lot to me to be able to sign here, to be able to represent my hometown and the team I grew up watching,” Makway said in a news release. “I’m excited to play for this organization and I look forward to to carrying on the winning tradition in Trail.”

“Judah is a player that brings a high compete level on a daily basis,” general manager and head coach Tim Fragle said. “He has strong potential of being a power forward in the BCHL for years to come as he demonstrated in his games with us this past season.”