A Trail man accused of murder in Thailand has been killed in a plane crash in northwestern Ontario.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia confirmed Gene Karl Lahrkamp was one of the victims in a crash on April 30.

He was wanted for murder by the Royal Thailand Police in the Feb. 4 death of Jimi Sandhu. A second Canadian suspect, Mathew Dupre, was arrested later that month in Alberta.

The combined forces unit says a small plane with four people on board crashed near Sioux Lookout on Saturday. All aboard died.

On Monday, police confirmed Lahkramp was among those on board.

A $100,000 reward was offered on April 26 for information leading to Lahrkamp’s arrest, naming him as the No. 2 on a top 25 most wanted list.

Ontario Provincial Police and the Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash. The plane was reportedly travelling from Dryden, Ont. to Marathon, Ont.

The wreckage was located in the Kukukus Lake area, between Igance, Ont. and Sioux Lookout.

Lahrkamp’s last known address was Trail.