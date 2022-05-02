Masked suspect in Grand Forks bank robbery on April 21, 2022. (Supplied by Grand Forks RCMP)

RCMP say a 35-year-old Creston-area man has been charged in the recent Grand Forks bank robbery.

Braiden Rosch is in custody and facing eight charges.

It is a great relief to have this person in custody and off the streets, Grand Forks RCMP Detachment Commander Sergeant Darryl Peppler. My officers and the Creston officers worked extremely hard on this investigation and its great to get the results we did.

(MORE TO COME)