Nakusp area residents might notice smoke starting as early as tomorrow as Interfor and the BC Wildfire Service conduct a prescribed burn.

They say it will cover up to 20.5 hectares in the McLeod Creek area, about four kilometers north of the village.

Smoke may affect residents close to the burn site and be highly visible from Nakusp and surrounding communities as well as to those travelling along Highway 6, according to a news release.

The exact timing of the burn will depend on the weather and site conditions. Burning will proceed if conditions are suitable and allow for smoke dispersal, though smoke may linger in the following days, the wildfire service said.

The burn is intended to reduce the wildfire risk.