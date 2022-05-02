The transit exchange on Cedar Avenue will be staying put, but expanding further down the block. (Greg Nesteroff/Vista Radio)

Trail city council has given its blessing in principle to revamp and expand the transit exchange at its present location on Cedar Avenue between Spokane and Helena streets.

In a presentation from BC Transit, council heard that the improved hub will have better amenities and waiting areas, including a public washroom. It will also be expanded further down the street in front of Selkirk College.

Project manager James Wadsworth says letters were sent letters to all nearby addresses and they met with Selkirk College, the Bailey Theater, and the community action team.

The public washroom is included in the overall cost of the project, which is estimated at between $900,000 and $1.1 million. However, Wadsworth said its construction and maintenance will have to be funded by local or regional government.

Preliminary discussions have suggested the city and regional district splitting the cost.

With council’s approval in hand, he said they will now get into detailed design on the new exchange.

Previously BC Transit also entertained the idea of moving the transit exchange to the west side of Bay Avenue or the west side of Cedar Avenue behind Ferraro Foods. Last year city council asked BC Transit to consult the public on the second and third options only.