Got rock? Sing in the shower? Wanna strut your stuff on the big stage in front of thousands?

You could be the opening act for huge rock acts like Our Lady Peace or Theory of a Dead Man!

Vista Radio and Canada Rock Fest have teamed up to bring you this exciting opportunity to open Canada Rock Fest on the big stage. Submit a video or audio clip of yourself or your band performing, then starting May 17th, vote for your favourite!

The top 4 votes will go head to head at Finley’s in Nelson on June 9th for a Battle of the Bands competition, for a chance to play on stage at Canada Rock Fest, August 4th-6th, 2022.

Two (2) winners will be selected. One winner will perform at Canada Rock Fest at 3:30pm on Thursday, August 4th for a full hour and the 2nd winner will perform Saturday, August 6th at 3:30pm for a full hour.

Winners will be announced live, on June 13th, on the Rock Show with Canada Rock Fest emcee, Sheldon Button!

Get your submission in today!  Then when voting starts, get as many people as you can to vote for you! You can even vote for yourself!

Submissions accepted until May 16th, 2022.

Voting takes place May 17th – 31st, 2022.

