New COVID-19 cases in the Nelson area were halved on the latest reporting period, but it continues to have the most cases in the region.

According to the BC Centre for Disease Control, there were 36 cases in the West Kootenay/Boundary from April 17 to 23, down from 49 the previous week.

Of them, a dozen were in Nelson, down from 24. Trail also saw a sharp decline, with nine new cases, down from 19.

All other communities were in the single digits: Castlegar six (up from two), Creston six (up from three), Grand Forks two (up from one), Arrow Lakes one (up from zero), and Kettle Valley and Kootenay Lake both zero (unchanged).