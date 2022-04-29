A fun run is planned in Castlegar’s Millennium Park on Saturday, May 7 to raise money for refugees coming to Canada.

Co-organizers Pallavi Shetty and Julie Leffelaar told city council they have partnered with the Castlegar Hospice Society, Red Cross, and Kootenay For Ukraine.

Leffelaar was also part of the Castlegar Refugee Project, which settled refugees from Myanmar and Syria in the area in 2016.

The 5K run/walk begins at 10 a.m. and will also feature a mini-international festival, including tables representing Doukhobor culture as well as displays about Ukraine, the Philippines, Peru, Korea, and Mexico.

The exact route of the run is still being determined, but it will start at 10 a.m.

You can enter as an individual or a team, or make a donation at run4refugees.com. They are also looking for volunteers.