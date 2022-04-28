A sign was unveiled along the Gyro Park walkway in Trail this week highlighting the importance of camas to the Sinixt First Nation. (Submitted by City of Trail)

A sign has been unveiled in Trail’s Gyro Park highlighting the significance of camas to the Sinixt First Nation.

The plant, also known as ʔitx̌ʷaʔ (pronounced it-kwah) has a short blooming season starting in the spring for about two to three weeks and then no evidence is left by the middle of June.

Camas was valued by the Sinixt as an important food source but has been recently threatened by careless treatment and incorrect harvesting practices, according to the City of Trail.

At a ceremony this week, councillor Carol Dobie offered ceremonial tobacco to honour and acknowledge Marilyn James of the autonomous Sinixt.

James spoke about the importance of harvesting practices and protocols in root digging and processing that created sustainability of the camas plant, along with other messages about land and water education for us and our future generations.

The city says it encourages everyone to honour and respect camas by not picking or disturbing the plant. The sign (seen below) and heritage site are located along the Gyro Park walkway between the main beach and Sunningdale.