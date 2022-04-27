A $100,000 reward is being offered for tips leading to the arrest of a Trail man wanted for murder.

Gene Karl Lahrkamp, 36, is the No. 2 most wanted person in Canada through the Bolo (be on the lookout) program.

According to the program website, he is wanted in the death of Jimi Sandu, 32, whose body was found on Feb. 5 near a villa in Thailand. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

The website says Sandhu was an Indian citizen and former Canadian resident. In Canada, he was a member of the UN Gang in the Lower Mainland. He was deported to India in 2016 for “serious criminality.”

The Royal Thai Police say Sandhu was deliberately targeted by two Canadian gunmen who flew back to Canada in the days after the murder.

Thai authorities asked for help from their Canadian counterparts to locate the suspects. Warrants were issued for their arrest. One was caught in Alberta in February, but Lahrkamp, whose last known residence was Trail, is still at large.

He’s described as six-food-four, 210 pounds, with brown eyes, brown hair, and may be travelling with an unknown number of dogs.

Investigators believe he may still be in BC.

The reward is available until Oct. 26 and tipsters have one year from the date of the arrest to claim the reward.