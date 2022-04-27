A man is facing a criminal charge and a stiff fine after being clocked allegedly driving 153 km/h in a 70 zone in Trail.

Police say it happened Friday afternoon when an officer spotted a Toyota Tundra heading south on the smelter hill at more than double the posted limit.

Sgt. Mike Wicentowich says the particular stretch, between the smelter and downtown Trail, is “synonymous with speeding” and is nicknamed the “Teck 500.”

The officer tried to pull the truck over, but the driver fled while making what police called “a series of dangerous and risky driving decisions,” including going through a red light.

However, the truck was soon found parked in the 800 block of Rossland Avenue.

RCMP located a 26-year-old Surrey man and a 27-year-old Castlegar woman near the truck and arrested both. They have since been released.

The woman, who police believe was a passenger, is not facing charges, but the man, whom they believe was behind the wheel, faces one count of fleeing police and has been ticketed $483 for excessive speeding. The truck was impounded for up to a week.

Lock your doors

RCMP say they’ve received reports about a man and woman stealing from vehicles in the Trail and Rossland area possibly with the use of a grey stolen 2006 Nissan Xterra.

Police are asking you to lock your vehicles, secure their valuables, put their car keys in a safe location.