The soon-to-be-renamed Rossland midtown mixed-use project is seen this week in a screen capture from a time lapse video of its construction. (City of Rossland via YouTube)

If you have a snappy new name for the new city hall and housing complex going up in Rossland, the groups building it want to hear it.

The Lower Columbia Affordable Housing Society and the City of Rossland are accepting suggestions for what to call the building now under construction at 1920 Third Avenue.

“We decided it was really important to have some kind of more interesting name than just the Rossland Midtown project,” says society president Jan Morton.

They say suggestions should appeal to Rossland residents, be simple, distinctive, and recognizable; convey a sense of place and celebrate the distinguishing characteristics of the neighbourhood or Rossland generally; respect the community’s values, history, and culture, including those of the local and traditional Indigenous groups.

“A lot of it is common sense,” Morton says. “The biggest one is we’re looking for some creativity. I hope names emerge that capture our attention.”

The deadline for submissions is May 20. You can submit them through the society website or by mail to the society at Box 44, Trail, V1R 4L3.

The society and city will review the suggestions and work together to choose the new building name. by mid-June.

Once complete, the building will be home to a new city hall and community meeting spaces on the main floor and 37 units of affordable workforce housing on the three floors above.

Morton says they hope to start receiving applications for tenancy by mid-August. Some general criteria is available on their website, but she says it will be refined over the next month or so. Tenants are epxected to move in between January and March 2023.