RCMP are appealing for tips after someone tried to break into the ATM at Kootenay Savings branch in South Slocan.

Police say it happened early on April 19. An alarm sounded and police and firefighters responded, discovering that someone had damaged parts of the credit union while trying to access the automated teller.

The individual, or individuals, took their time in attempting to protect their identities by tampering with security cameras, however they were not able to make off with anything of value, Cpl. Derek Pitt said in a news release. By the time members arrived on scene, the suspect(s) had already fled the scene.

Police collected some evidence, which the forensics section is examining to try to identify the suspect.

Based on what we’ve encountered, these individual must have also spent some time in the immediate area preparing to enter the business, and we’re hoping that someone driving by may have seen something suspicious, Pitt added.

RCMP ask anyone with information on this investigation to contact them at 250-352-2156.