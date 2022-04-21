Trail RCMP say they took four suspected impaired drivers off the road over the Easter weekend.

In the first incident around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a report of a pick-up truck stuck in a ditch in the 1000 block of Marianna Crescent.

A 34-year-old Trail woman at the scene was asked to provide a breath sample, which she failed. She was issued a 90-day roadside ban and had her vehicle impounded.

Then shortly before 4 p.m. the same day, police responded to a report of an unconscious 44-year-old Hamilton woman in a hatchback in the 2000 block of Second Avenue in Rossland.

Firefighters and paramedics discovered the woman passed out in the driver seat while the car was running. The woman failed a sobriety test and was issued a 12-hour roadside ban.

On Sunday, they responded to a report of a 47-year-old Trail woman crashing her Jeep into the bushes in the 1600 block of Marcolin Drive.

Paramedics took her to hospital for treatment. Police believed drug impairment may have been a factor, and obtained a blood sample from the woman. As a result, she was issued a 24-hour roadside ban. RCMP will also be recommending criminal charges.

Finally, on Monday afternoon police spotted a car speeding on Highway 22 near Genelle. An officer smelled cannabis in the vehicle and issued a sobriety test to the 47-year-old Calgary driver, which he failed. He was given a 24-hour roadside ban and his vehicle was impounded.

In an unrelated incident Saturday afternoon, an off-duty officer discovered a 71-year-old man unconscious at the wheel of his truck at the intersection of Second Avenue and Baily Street.

The officer woke the man, who said he was under heavy fatigue following medical treatment and needed to go home to rest. He declined further assessment. Police will report the incident to the office of the superintendent of motor vehicles and ICBC.

“Trail RCMP thanks Cst. Carissa Fowler for taking action and ensuring that the 71-year-old Trail man was okay,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich said in a news release.

“Our local officers may take off their uniforms once they leave work, but they are always willing to jump back into duty when the community need them.”