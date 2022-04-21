Castlegar firefighters used the jaws of life to rescue a woman trapped in a vehicle following a two-vehicle crash on 18th Street near Dairy Queen on Wednesday afternoon.

Chief Sam Lattanzio says they were called around 1 p.m. to an accident between an SUV and a pick-up truck. Three people were assessed for injuries, and the woman was taken to hospital with undetermined but non-life-threatening injuries.

Lattanzio said the crash was “a bit of a T-bone, enough that air bags were deployed.” Police are investigating exactly what happened.

The accident happened barely an hour after firefighters were called to the same general area, after a tractor-trailer pulled down some power lines in the 1800 block of Connors Road.

There were no injuries, but Lattanzio said the line “definitely was energized and people needed to be cautious.” He said the line was pulled from the mast on a home, which will need to be repaired before power can be restored.

FortisBC crews came to disconnect the power.