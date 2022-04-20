You can ride the bus for free on Friday in the West Kootenay in recognition of Earth Day.

BC Transit notes Earth Day highlights the importance of sustainability and encourages people to make choices that reduce greenhouse gases and help protect the environment.

“Taking public transit is one way to make a difference,” they said.

Buses in the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary, Regional District of Central Kootenay, and City of Nelson will all have their fares waived.