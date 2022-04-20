Castlegar businesses can officially do business outdoors.

City council has approved a bylaw that supports outdoor patios and sidewalk sales following the Open Streets pilot project the last two years, initiated in response to the pandemic.

The city says the bylaw replaces that program by introducing a long-term program with rules for storefront retail and patios.

“We are very happy to be able to transition this popular program to a long-term option in response to what we heard from Castlegar businesses,” planning manager Meeri Durand said in a news release.

“Businesses have been through so much and have been willing to try new things so the City is here to support them doing things differently.”

Eleven businesses participated in the pilot project, ranging from restaurants and coffee shops to retailers. It allowed them to use streets and sidewalks as well as private parking areas.

Durand says the new approach to outdoor vending is part of the city’s downtown plan to provide more vibrant open spaces.

She says that while the pilot project had no major problems, some concerns were raised around accessibility, which the bylaw attempts to address by establishing certain standards.

The bylaw also includes exemptions for businesses who put things immediately in front of their businesses, restaurants who don’t have more than three tables outdoors, or those who bring things indoors every day.

“The bylaw’s really intended to just address semi-permanent fixtures between May 1 and Oct. 31,” she says. “I encourage business owners to consider getting the permits. I think it does add to the character of the community and I believe a lot of patrons enjoyed being outside.”

Businesses can apply now for a permit at castlegar.ca/getoutside or visit city hall in person.