Thirteen communities in the Kootenays are getting a portion of $2.1 million for fire mitigation efforts.

The funds will help support FireSmart-related initiatives, including priority fuel-management projects on provincial Crown land and private land.

“Last year’s devastating fire season highlighted the importance of implementing FireSmart activities around B.C. communities and, as we saw in Logan Lake, it can make a big difference,” said Katrine Conroy, Minister of Forests.

“In Budget 2022, our government committed $90 million in community grants to complete FireSmart initiatives and fuel-management activities that will help safeguard homes and communities from wildfire threats.”

Cranbrook, Fernie, Kimberly, Nelson, Rossland, Invermere, Kaslo, Midway, Nakusp, Radium Hot Springs, Silverton, Central Kootenay Regional District and the Kootenay-Boundary Regional District are receiving money.