Columbia Basin Trust funds community energy retrofits SHARE ON: Submitted Article, contributor, Thursday, Apr. 14th, 2022 The Salmo Community Resource Society will carry out energy retrofits and repairs with support from the Trust. (Courtesy Columbia Basin Trust) Community-purpose buildings in 12 communities including Castlegar, Trail, Salmo, Slocan, and Nelson will be safer, more sustainable and energy-efficient for Columbia Basin residents. The energy retrofits and repairs are made possible with $1.2 million in support from Columbia Basin Trust. "Basin residents have told us that climate resiliency and community well-being are important to them," Mark Brunton, senior manager, delivery of benefits said in a news release "These projects increase energy efficiency and sustainability in buildings used by the community, which in turn helps non-profit organizations and First Nations meet local needs." The projects focus on building improvements that aim to conserve or generate energy, such as adding LED lighting, insulation or solar systems, repairs that extend the useful life of buildings such as repairing building envelopes or foundation repair, and improve health and safety, such as improving ventilation systems or fire exits. Among the recipients, the Salmo Community Resource Society is improving its programs and office building by adding LED lighting and occupancy sensors; replacing the metal roof and exit stairway; replacing the air conditioner with a high efficiency unit; adding attic insulation; and repairing the cracked foundation. "We appreciate the Trust's support as we upgrade our 311 Railway office," said executive director Maureen Berk. "We moved into the space in 2005 and the years have taken a toll and upgrades are necessary. As well as making the building more sustainable and providing a level of comfort, the improvements will enhance safety and reduce costs." The full list of recipients is below. Community Organization Building Description Amount ʔaq̓am ʔaq̓am Language and cultural centre exterior wall insulation window and door replacement crawlspace insulation exterior siding replacement crawlspace encapsulation $85,000 Castlegar Castlegar and District Community Services Society Program and administration building LED lighting occupancy sensors furnace replacement HVAC upgrade window/door replacement solar PV (photovoltaic) system exit stairway replacement $100,000 Castlegar Kootenay Family Place Program and administration building LED lighting occupancy sensors HVAC replacement exterior doors solar PV (photovoltaic) system $64,000 Cranbrook Community Connections Society of Southeast BC Program and administration building heat pump water heater occupancy sensors roof replacement $49,200 Cranbrook Summit Community Services Society Program and administration building LED lighting occupancy sensors solar PV (photovoltaic) system $155,800 Kaslo North Kootenay Lake Community Services Society Program and administration building energy recovery ventilator $7,300 Nakusp Arrow and Slocan Lakes Community Services Program and administration building HVAC upgrades window replacement attic insulation $19,100 Nelson Kootenay Kids Society Program and administration building attic insulation window replacement radiator hydronic upgrades energy recovery ventilator heat pump water heater $27,200 Revelstoke Community Connections (Revelstoke) Society Program and administration building LED lighting occupancy sensors rooftop heating cooling units replacement solar PV (photovoltaic) system roof replacement facade crack repair $117,750 Salmo Salmo Community Resource Society Program and administration building LED lighting occupancy sensors AC unit replacement attic insulation roof replacement foundation crack repair exit stairway replacement $40,800 Slocan W.E. Graham Community Service Society Program and administration building HVAC upgrade window replacement solar PV (photovoltaic) system $80,000 Trail Trail Family and Individual Resource (FAIR) Society Program and administration building exterior wall renewal windows $316,000 Valemount Robson Valley Community Services Society Program building LED lighting occupancy sensors HVAC upgrade wall insulation window/door replacement solar PV exterior wall replacement $87,400 Yaqan NuɁkiy Yaqan NuɁkiy Administration building LED lighting occupancy sensors window replacement $42,800 TOTAL $1,192,350