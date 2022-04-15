The Salmo Community Resource Society will carry out energy retrofits and repairs with support from the Trust. (Courtesy Columbia Basin Trust)

Community-purpose buildings in 12 communities including Castlegar, Trail, Salmo, Slocan, and Nelson will be safer, more sustainable and energy-efficient for Columbia Basin residents. The energy retrofits and repairs are made possible with $1.2 million in support from Columbia Basin Trust.

“Basin residents have told us that climate resiliency and community well-being are important to them,” Mark Brunton, senior manager, delivery of benefits said in a news release

“These projects increase energy efficiency and sustainability in buildings used by the community, which in turn helps non-profit organizations and First Nations meet local needs.”

The projects focus on building improvements that aim to conserve or generate energy, such as adding LED lighting, insulation or solar systems, repairs that extend the useful life of buildings such as repairing building envelopes or foundation repair, and improve health and safety, such as improving ventilation systems or fire exits.

Among the recipients, the Salmo Community Resource Society is improving its programs and office building by adding LED lighting and occupancy sensors; replacing the metal roof and exit stairway; replacing the air conditioner with a high efficiency unit; adding attic insulation; and repairing the cracked foundation.

“We appreciate the Trust’s support as we upgrade our 311 Railway office,” said executive director Maureen Berk. “We moved into the space in 2005 and the years have taken a toll and upgrades are necessary. As well as making the building more sustainable and providing a level of comfort, the improvements will enhance safety and reduce costs.”

The full list of recipients is below.