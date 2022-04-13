RCMP say a 36-year-old Nelson man was apprehended under the Mental Health Act after trying to enter the fenced compound at the 44th Field Engineering Squadron armoury in Trail.

Police say the man, who was dressed in camouflage, told someone that he was trying to get to Ukraine, as he wanted to join the Ukrainian war effort.

The incident happened last Wednesday before 3 p.m. Police say the man will remain in medical care until further notice.

Suspected drunk drivers caught

RCMP say a 48-year-old Montrose man was issued a 90-day roadside ban and had his vehicle impounded after an officer saw a truck slowing to a crawl and weaving back and forth on Highway 3B at Waneta.

The incident happened Saturday evening. Police say the officer allegedly smelled booze on the man and asked the man to provide a breath sample and flunked.

Meanwhile, late the following day a 30-year-old Trail man was also issued a 90-day roadside ban and had his vehicle impounded after police spotted a car speeding and trying to evade police on Highway 3B near Highway Drive.

The man also failed a breath sample test.

That’s not the police!

On Monday, someone got a call from someone claiming to be with the Trail RCMP.

Their number came up on the caller ID, and the fraudster suggested the resident Google the phone number to prove it was legitimate.

Police say the fraudster spoke with a heavy foreign accent.

They add that the real RCMP won’t ask you Google their number or for financial information.

Police wipe away odd occurrence

It was the case of the mysterious toilet paper.

Police were called Sunday by a Trail resident to have a look at some “suspicious powdery toilet paper” that they had purchased in Warfield.

An officer looked and concluded that it was probably just paper residue from the manufacturing process.

The officer recommended the resident buy new toilet paper and seek medical attention if any issues developed from use of the product.