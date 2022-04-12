The federal and provincial government is providing $110.3 million to fund 57 community, recreation and green infrastructure projects in B.C.

Seven projects are in the Kootenays.

Castlegar is getting $654,400 in federal funds and $545,279 from the province to install a castle play structure and create an accessible gravel walking trail around Millennium Park.

A permanent welcome centre will be installed in Kimberley at the Kimberley Nordic

Club.

The province is pitching in $59,146, while $94,634 is coming from the federal government.

Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard said in a release that these funds will encourage people to meet in the community.

“Accessible spaces that enable community members to gather, learn and express their creativity help reduce social isolation and promote inclusivity,” she said.

“Our government is happy that British Columbia is partnering with us to invest in social and green infrastructure projects that will make a meaningful difference in the lives of thousands of British Columbians.”

Visit the link below to check out all of the projects in the Kootenays receiving money.

MORE: Community project funding (B.C. Government)