Daily flights to Vancouver have resumed at the West Kootenay Regional Airport in Castlegar, with daily flights to Calgary on track to be back starting May 1.

Airport manager Maciej Habrych told city council this month that the airline industry is slowly rebounding from the pandemic, and is now selling flights a few months a head of time.

He also said there were no flight cancellations at the airport in March. The passenger load was 55 to 60 per cent, which he expected will continue to increase in the coming months.

An LED retrofit inside terminal is almost done, and the city awarded a $386,000 contract to line the runway with solar LED lights to ARC Aviation Renewables Corp. of Victoria. Of that amount, $375,000 will be covered through a grant from the BC Air Access Program. The project had a budget of $500,000, but Habrych says they expect to spend less than that overall.

Habrych says the lights will “improve situational awareness” for pilots and safety in general.