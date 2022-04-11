Brian Mills won Saturday’s byelection in Silverton, securing a spot on village council for the next few months.

Mills beat Margaret Scaia 58-38 in the race for the position that became vacant last year when councillor Tanya Gordon resigned.

It was the second by-election in Silverton this term. In June 2021, residents elected Colin Moss as mayor, to replace Jason Clarke, who resigned. Clarence Denbok was acclaimed as councillor to replace Kerry Gordon, who died in office.

The next general election is Oct. 15.