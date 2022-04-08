The City of Trail has announced Enrico Moehrle as the new manager of the Trail Regional Airport.

Moehrle has been working as an operations specialist at the airport since last October and brings over 25 years of experience in aviation maintenance and airport operations with the Royal Canadian Air Force.

“Having spent the majority of my military career as an aircraft technician and aircraft maintenance manager, I understand the complexities involved with maintaining and promoting an effective, efficient, and safe aviation environment,” Moehrle said in a news release.

Moehrle started his new role on April 5.

“The Trail Regional Airport provides an important service to the region,” said Moehrle. “With the support of my team, I look forward to the opportunity to continue to move the airport onward to best serve the interests of the city, its residents, and stakeholders.”

“We’re very pleased to welcome Enrico,” Mayor Lisa Pasin said in the release. “We feel confident in his knowledge and expertise to manage and oversee all operational and safety aspects of the facility while working closely with the airline and other organizations that rely on the airport for vital air services.”

Moehrle replaces Robert Baker, who has filled the job for the past six years while also doubling as deputy director of parks. He is now returning to the latter position full-time. The city is now recruiting for a part-time airport operations specialist to fill Moehrle’s former role.