Trail RCMP are looking for information on a man claiming to be a realtor who tried to enter a home in the 500 block of Spokane Street on Saturday afternoon.

The man said he was showing the house to a client as it was listed for sale. The occupant, however, had not been notified about this potential showing and did not allow the man to continue. He left without incident. The occupant contacted the real estate company who said they did not have any showings at the home.

The man was described five-foot-six, with shaved blonde hair, and wearing large dark sunglasses. If you have information on the man’s identity or have experienced something similar, you’re asked to contact police.

Social media woes

On Friday police received a complaint from a Warfield woman that a Trail woman sent a message through social media allegedly threatening to steal her food.

Police contacted the Trail woman who denied it and said the Warfield woman was harassing her online. Both agreed to block each other on social media to prevent further contact, as recommended by the RCMP.

(CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story contained a different description of the possibly phony real estate agent. Police say the complainant has provided a revised description.)