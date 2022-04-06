Rendering of the front of the new Glenmerry Elementary. (Courtesy School District 20)

A year after the project was first announced, the new Glenmerry Elementary School in Trail is expected to go to tender soon.

Kootenay-Columbia school district operations manager Heather Simm showed some renderings to city council last month, explaining that one of the key features of the building will be its flexibility.

Some of the classrooms will have moveable or retractable walls. There is also a large room that has been dubbed a neighbourhood learning centre that can be used in many different ways.

“The whole idea is to develop state of the art education but to try to make it as flexible as possible,” Simm told council.

The new school will be two storeys so the current school can continue to function while it’s built.

Constructed is expected to start this August with the opening September 2024. The provincial government has set aside $33.6 million for the school, which will have room for 435 students, compared to the current school’s 270-seat capacity.