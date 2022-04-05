School is back in session at Stanley Humphries Secondary in Castlegar, but the gym remains unusable following a fire on March 17 that prompted spring break to start a day early.

Principal Chantal St-Jacques expects it will be another two weeks before the gym is available again.

“PE classes will be using alternate spaces and we hope that the sun shines so that we can get outside,” she says. “We hope to have everything back in order by April 19.”

The fire began in a light fixture. Everyone got out of the building safely. At the time, fire chief Sam Lattanzio estimated damage at $100,000.