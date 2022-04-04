Castlegar RCMP say they are investigating a recent rash of catalytic converters stolen from three separate vehicles between March 29 and April 1.

Two vehicles, one parked on March 29 and the other on April 1, both had their catalytic converters cut and stolen during the day while left at the park and ride in Ootischenia.

The third vehicle was parked at a business in the 1000 block of Columbia Avenue and had two catalytic converters removed between March 30 and 31.

Anyone who was parked at the park and ride on those days with dashcam video or other information on these offences is asking to contact police at 250-365-7721.