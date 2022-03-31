The number of new COVID-19 cases in our region grew in the latest reporting period after steadily declining for several weeks in a row.

The BC Centre for Disease Control says there were 65 new cases in the West Kootenay/Boundary between March 20 and 26, up from 57 the week before.

Of those, 43 were in Nelson, which was up from 33 the previous week. All other communities were within three cases of their previous tallies, and most remained in single digits.

Trail had 11 new cases (down from 14), Castlegar had five (up from three), Creston two (unchanged), Grand Forks two (up from one), Arrow Lakes two (unchanged), Kootenay Lake zero (down from two), and Kettle Valley zero (unchanged).