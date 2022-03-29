The Regional District of Central Kootenay has approved a 6.55 per cent tax increase, blaming the continued impact of the pandemic for the larger-than-usual hike.

The RDCK says it has seen reduced user fee revenue in its recreation departments over the past two years as a result of restrictions that at times either limited the use of their rec centres or forced their closure entirely.

Services including fire and resource recovery will also see tax increases this year, although the exact amount that you will pay depends on where you live and what services you receive.

The RDCK hosted eight virtual public meetings and one in-person meeting through February and March to gather feedback.