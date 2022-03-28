Committed to his community and adored by patients, Dr. Jack Colbert was the epitome of a rural doctor. A passionate supporter of Selkirk College and empowering future health care professionals, the new Dr. Jack Colbert Memorial Awards Fund is a legacy that will assist students in the rural pre-medicine program aiming to follow in his inspiring footsteps.

Leaving behind a remarkable record of community building and medical excellence, Colbert died in December, two months shy of his 100th birthday. A plastic surgeon who went above and beyond in the care he provided patients, Colbert combined a career and family life with a deep devotion to making the West Kootenay the best it could be.

“Dad wanted to help people that needed to get to that next level in their own journey, whether that was through education or other forms of personal development,” says eldest son John Colbert.

“It’s vitally important to get people into the rural areas in medicine. Dad knew how hard the next generation of physicians need to work to reach their career goals and this is a way to provide a hand up to those who need it.”

Finding Home in the Mountains

Raised in Saskatchewan and educated on the prairies, Colbert moved his growing family to Trail in 1953 for what was intended to be a 12-month stint in the mountains. Captivated by both the recreational opportunities and small-community charm of the region, one year turned into 68.

Totally committed to his adopted hometown, Colbert ran a busy medical practice while giving back through a multitude of recreation, sport, professional and community organizations.

During his first decade in the region, Colbert was very involved in the hockey community with the Trail Smoke Eaters as the team physician and on its executive. When son John started his own post-secondary journey at Selkirk College in the late 1960s and was member of the Saints hockey team, his father became involved in the role of team doctor.

At the time, Dr. Colbert’s good friend Andy Soles was the principal (president) at Selkirk College and encouraged him to bring his energy to the institution’s board of governors. Colbert was involved at the governance level for 12 years starting in 1976 and ending in 1988, where he served as board chair during the mid-1980s.

His commitment to post-secondary did not end with governance, Colbert also served as president of the Selkirk College Foundation which has a mission to support the programs and students at the institution.