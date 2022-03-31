The Ootischenia fire hall will see several improvements this year including the addition of another vehicle bay.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay board awarded NDB Construction Ltd. of Castlegar with the design and construction contract this month, to a maximum cost of $212,429.

The plans call for another 720 square feet (67 square meters) to be added to house rescue apparatus and address safety issues arising from a lack of space for equipment storage.

Fire chief Len Coates says presently the rescue apparatus, used on first responder and road rescue calls, is parked outside for the winter under a covered deck.

The two fire trucks, including one acquired a year and a half ago, are squeezed tight into the hall with little room between the engine and tender.

“We’ll be able to move one of our bigger vehicles over to the new bay being added on and our rescue apparatus will go with the other big vehicle on the other side,” Coates says.

The project also includes a new main entrance and energy efficiency work.

Coates says engineering will be completed over the next month and a half, with groundbreaking planned in June. The project is expected to be completed by the end of September.

This is the first major renovation since the fire hall was built in 1994, Coates says.