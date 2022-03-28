Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire and Rescue is at the scene of a fire at KC Recycling in Columbia Gardens.

They say crews responded to a call a little after 7:30 a.m. and arrived to find heavy smoke. The fire was contained to a processor used for recycling electronics. The fire was knocked down and under control within 20 minutes but crews expect to be on the scene for a while mopping up.

Fifteen firefighters from Trail, Warfield, and Montrose responded.

The cause is under investigation.