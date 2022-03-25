Castlegar Search and Rescue has just acquired a new piece of equipment that they expect to dramatically improve their ability to care for patients when extracting them from remote locations using snow machines.

The Snowbulance is a sled on skis that can be towed behind a snowmobile or, in this case, a quad.

President Llewelyn Matthews says they are often called to help injured snowmobilers or others in the backcountry in the winter and have to find a way to get them to an ambulance.

If the weather is good and it’s daylight, a helicopter is their preferred option, but if it’s dark or the weather is poor, that’s not an option and they have to find a ground alternative.

“Until this time we’ve had two different toboggans we can tow behind our snowmobiles, but they are not the most comfortable to ride,” Matthews says. “Anyone who has been in one has said they can’t wait to get out.”

The toboggans are bumpy and they’re not covered, so the patient is exposed to the elements, he says. In addition, they limit the ability of the first aid attendant to monitor the patient and take action if needed.

However with the Snowbulance, they’re in an enclosed cabin with room for an attendant. The skis are fitted with shock absorbers for a smoother ride.

Castlegar Search and Rescue is the first search organization in the area to acquire a Snowbulance, which was purchased thanks to a BC Gaming grant received last year. It arrived this week and has been loaded on a trailer, ready to go in case any calls come in over the next few weeks while there is still snow.

Matthews says it is possible to buy wheels for use in summer, but they haven’t done that yet.

He says Castlegar plays a leading role locally in providing quad-based rescues and the Snowbulance can support other search organizations if they have calls that could use it.