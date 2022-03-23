Most drivers in Castlegar are obeying the speed limit when speed detection signs are watching.

Travis Christianson, the city’s manager of engineering and infrastructure, provided data this week from signs that have rotated throughout the city but also been placed in areas of concern.

At a resident’s request, one sign was placed on 7th Avenue, which is home to Stanley Humphries Secondary, Castlegar Primary, Twin Rivers Elementary, and the Kootenay Columbia Learning Centre.

The limit there is 30 km/h on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The average speed of all vehicles at all hours was found to be 30.5 km/h, with 85 per cent of them at 40 km/h or slower.

When Christianson limited the data set to school hours, the average speed was 27.1 km/h with 85 per cent going 35 km/h or below. However, he noted that speeds crept up after 4 p.m. once school is out and there is less congestion and fewer pedestrians.

A sign was also placed on Connors Road at council’s request, a 50 km/h zone. It found an average speed of 35.6 km/h and 85 per cent of vehicles going 44 km/h or below.

A resident also requested a sign be placed on Monashee Avenue because they were concerned drivers were avoiding Columbia Avenue near the 15th Street lights to avoid congestion during rush hour.

The average speed was found to be 28.7 km/h and 85 per cent were going 39 km/h or slower.

Christianson told council the data suggests “pretty good” compliance, although things were a bit on the high end in the school zone. He sent the results to RCMP, who will make 7th Avenue a priority for monitoring.

Other numbers of note

• City council heard that a public hearing March 14 on the rezoning of Brandson Park for a mixed-use development had a record 303 views online.

• The city recently advertised for a new receptionist … and received 99 applications.

“It’s a highly sought position,” corporate officer Tracey Butler noted, adding the first round of interviews has been conducted.