Castlegar city council will donate $1,000 toward the Red Cross Ukrainian relief effort to show support for the nation as it continues to be pounded by Russia’s invasion.

On Monday council also agreed to display the Ukrainian flag at city hall until June 30 and to light up the highway overpass in the yellow and blue of the country’s colours until the same date when not in use for other initiatives.

Mayor Kirk Duff said the city should also be prepared to assist Ukrainians displaced by the war.

“A lot that have been displaced have lost everything,” he says. “I was asked what we might do to help people who are coming here … If the call comes out for things we can do, we need to seriously consider what actions we are capable at our level.

“Certainly if Ukrainains come here, they will be welcomed with open arms. There’s a good contingent of Ukrainian people here already. They’re doing their best to keep the focus on the humanitarian crisis.”

Duff said the “higher-level politics” should be left to the federal government, and the best Castlegar can do is the three motions it passed Monday along with being ready to do its part to help individual Ukrainians.

In making the donation, Castlegar joins Nelson, which also made a $1,000 donation, and Rossland, which donated $1 for each citizen, for a total of about $4,000.