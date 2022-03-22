Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital saw the greatest percentage increase in births among hospitals in Interior Health in 2021.

In a news release, the health authority said 236 babies were born at the hospital in Trail in 2021, versus 182 in 2020, an increase of 54 births, or 30 per cent.

There was no immediate word why that might have been.

The total number of births in Trail was still slightly lower than Kootenay Lake Hospital in Nelson, which saw 254 births in 2021 versus 239 in 2020, an increase of 15, or six per cent.

Overall the health region welcomed 6,136 newborns, an increase of 489, or nine per cent over 2020.

Kelowna General Hospital had the largest increase in actual numbers, with 1,808 born in 2021, up 197 from 2020.

In 2021, Interior Health saw an average of 511 births per month, while in 2020, the average was 471.