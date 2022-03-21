Starting today, those aged 30 years and older can pick up rapid antigen test kits from local pharmacies.

You can get one kit every 28 days for free and each kit has five tests.

You must provide a personal health number when picking up the kit.

Provincial officials said more than 30.2 million more tests have been distributed across all priority populations and pharmacies.

B.C. is expecting 2.5 million tests from the federal government in the next few weeks.