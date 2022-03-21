NewsRegional NewsSports Smoke Eaters sign J.T. Halliday SHARE ON: Submitted Article, contributor, Monday, Mar. 21st, 2022 The Trail Smoke Eaters have signed winger J.T. Halliday from New Hampshire’s St. Paul’s School in the United States High School Prep league for the 2022-23 season. Halliday, 18, from Saugus, California, has 12 goals and nine assists in 22 games this season. The five-foot-seven right shot forward is the captain of his team. “I’m both excited and grateful to become a part of the Trail family,” Halliday said in a news release. “I’m extremely thankful to the organization for their belief in me and I can’t wait to get next season started.” “JT is a player we have had on our radar for sometime,” says Smoke Eater general manager and head coach Tim Fragle. “JT has a high motor and plays the game hard. He possesses a high IQ, offensive upside and leadership skills.”