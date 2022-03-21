The Trail Smoke Eaters have signed winger J.T. Halliday from New Hampshire’s St. Paul’s School in the United States High School Prep league for the 2022-23 season.

Halliday, 18, from Saugus, California, has 12 goals and nine assists in 22 games this season. The five-foot-seven right shot forward is the captain of his team.

“I’m both excited and grateful to become a part of the Trail family,” Halliday said in a news release. “I’m extremely thankful to the organization for their belief in me and I can’t wait to get next season started.”

“JT is a player we have had on our radar for sometime,” says Smoke Eater general manager and head coach Tim Fragle. “JT has a high motor and plays the game hard. He possesses a high IQ, offensive upside and leadership skills.”