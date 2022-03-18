The playground equipment at Kinsmen Park seen at right behind the red fencing has been closed due to safety concerns. (Submitted by City of Castlegar)

The City of Castlegar has closed a portion of the Kinsmen Park playground due to safety concerns.

The city says that while completing a comprehensive annual inspection, staff noted concerns on a portion of the playground at 910 2nd Street.

The safety concerns are isolated to a specific area that has been fenced and closed as a precaution, the city said in a news release.

“Public safety, especially when thinking about children, is always our top priority,” operations manager Samuel Shine said in a release.

“It is unfortunate to close a portion of the play area with the weather warming up but we are already looking at solutions and hope to have a long-term plan in place later this spring.”

The rest of the Kinsmen Park remains open, including the remaining jungle gym, swings, large open green space, and picnic tables. The city expects the washrooms to open by mid-April and the splash park to be operating before the May long weekend.