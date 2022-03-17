The number of new COVID-19 cases rose sharply in Nelson according to the latest figures from the BC Centre for Disease Control, while most other communities were down or about the same.

The statistics covering March 6 to 12 show 53 new cases in Nelson, compared to 30 the week before. That was also 62 per cent of the overall total of 85 new cases for the West Kootenay/Boundary.

Trail had 14 new cases (down from 21), Creston had 10 (up from seven), Castlegar three (down from 14), Grand Forks three (unchanged), Kootenay Lake two (up from zero), Arrow Lakes zero (down from one), and Kettle Valley zero (down from three).