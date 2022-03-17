The Trail Smoke Eaters have signed high-scoring forward Remy Spooner from the Okanagan Hockey Academy for the 2022-23 season.

Spooner, from Kelowna, is the top point per game scorer at OHA this year with 1.11 points per game.

The 17-year-old forward has 13 goals and 17 assists in 27 games this season. As a 16-year-old last year, in limited game time he posted 11 points in nine games due to a shortened COVID-19 season, Spooner was second in team scoring, behind current Smoke Eater Ridge Dawson.

“Remy has got better and better as this season has progressed,” says Smoke Eaters general manager and head coach Tim Fragle said in a news release. “He can play in all situations and we have been very impressed with his second half offensive production.”

“I’m super grateful and honoured to be joining the Smoke Eaters,” Spooner said in the release. “I’m looking forward to what the future holds and doing whatever I can to help the team win.”