Castlegar RCMP are investigating an attempted robbery at the local bottle depot, but say it doesn’t appear to be related to a robbery at the CIBC last Friday.

They say on Tuesday around 10 a.m. a man entered the depot in the 1500 block of Columbia Avenue and demanded money with an “edged weapon.”

He didn’t get any money and sped away north on a bicycle.

He’s described as white, about six feet tall with a thin build. He was wearing a cone-shaped surgical face mask, a dark hoodie with a logo on the front, dark pants, dark sunglasses, and running shoes.

The bicycle was an older red mountain bike with blue front forks.

Police are asking anyone with info to call them at 250-365-7721.