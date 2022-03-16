The B.C. government is launching an independent review of the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic to better prepare for future emergencies.

Provincial officials say the review will include what aspects of preparedness, engagement, communications and implementation worked well and what can be improved on.

The review team will be working with government agencies, First Nations, Indigenous organizations, stakeholders, partners and independent regulators that have been involved in the pandemic response.

The review will not include an assessment of the public policy decisions and instead will look at how those decisions were made.

British Columbians can provide written feedback on how government measures affected them or their business until April 20.

A report with a summary of the findings is expected by the fall.

Visit the link below to participate in the public engagement.

MORE: Public Engagement Survey (B.C. government)