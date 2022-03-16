RCMP say they’ve asked that the pay phone at the Trail Memorial Centre be removed because it’s a perpetual source of prank calls.

The latest one was Saturday afternoon. They responded to discover a group of young kids may have made the call. There was no emergency.

“When you call 911, the RCMP officer responds with priority to the scene of the alleged emergency,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich said in a news release. “This puts the officer and public at risk when responding to the location and prevents the police from attending real emergencies.”

He asks parents to talk to their young kids about the importance of 911 and explain that it could be considered breaking the law to call it as a prank.

Forerunner swiped in Warfield

A black 2012 Toyota Forerunner has been stolen from a home in the 300 block of Murray Drive in Warfield.

It was reported missing Friday morning. Its license plate is 079 RMV. Police say the suspect is believed to have used the keys to steal the vehicle.

If you spot it the vehicle, you’re asked to call police.

“Please do not attempt to intervene yourself in the situation as the risk to your personal safety would be high,” police say.

Hospital escape foiled

Police say a 34-year-old Trail man who tried to escape from custody while in hospital didn’t get very far.

On Saturday afternoon, he was arrested in the 1400 block of Bay Avenue on an outstanding warrant for allegedly breaching his probation.

While in custody he needed medical attention and was taken to hospital. That’s where he tried to get away from them. However, police say he was captured by a waiting officer before he could leave the grounds.

Police are recommending a charge of escaping lawful custody against him.