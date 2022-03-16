Trail’s Graffiti Grannies and Grandpas and the City of Trail have asked the police for help identifying two prolific taggers operating in area.

One uses the pseudonym Controvery and the other SARS.

“Graffiti is a terrible blight on the appearance of our communities,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich said in a news release. “We are lucky to have a local volunteer group, the Graffiti Grannies and Grandpas, dedicated to cleaning up graffiti and keeping our civic pride alive.”