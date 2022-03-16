Trail RCMP say a 41-year-old Greenwood man is facing charges of drug possession and had $3,800 in cash seized after being pulled over on Sunday evening.

They say an officer spotted a truck allegedly make an illegal left turn onto Highway 3B from Old Waneta Road. The officer pulled the truck over and found the driver couldn’t produce a license.

A second officer then arrived and found a small vial containing that they suspected to be an illicit drug inside the vehicle.

The man was arrested and a search produced the cash plus 26 grams of suspected cocaine and seven grams of suspected heroin. Police say the matter is still under investigation.